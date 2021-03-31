Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation over alleged sexual relationship with teen. Like No Other: TIMELINE of Gaetz Headlines.

Trump-boosting Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is under investigation over allegations that he maintained a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him, according to a report Tuesday. The three-term Republican, who is one of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent allies on Capitol Hill, is being probed by Justice Department prosecutors for potentially breaking federal sex trafficking laws by allegedly traveling across state lines with the teen to engage in sex, multiple sources told The New York Times. The teen’s identity is not known, and it’s unclear … Read More
Now Gaetz Under Investigation: No Other Member of Congress Comes Close To Inspiring These Kinds of Headlines. A TIMELINE.
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Says He Can’t Support ‘Equality Act’ Because Trump Could Then Declare Himself ‘the First Female President’ — WATCH
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told the House Judiciary Committee at the first-ever hearing of the LGBTQ ‘Equality Act’ that he can’t support the legislation…
Loathsome Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of Trump’s most loyal defenders, has introduced the ‘PENCIL Act’ (the Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information License) to…
Matt Gaetz Compares Himself to Spartans in Movie ‘300’ After Storming Impeachment Inquiry: ‘I Love the President So Much’ — WATCH
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was full of himself after leading a group of Republicans to storm a secure conference room and hold hostage the…
Donald and Melania Trump and a group of GOP lawmakers including his #1 fan were booed at World Series Game 5 in Washington D.C.…
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Called Out for DUI After Ripping Hunter Biden for Substance Abuse in Impeachment Hearing: WATCH
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was called out by Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) after slamming Hunter Biden for substance abuse issues during Thursday’s impeachment hearing.…
White House Cuts Off ‘Trump’s Best Buddy’ Matt Gaetz After Vote on War Powers Resolution: ‘Super Uncool’
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who touts himself as “Trump’s Best Buddy” on his campaign website and has been one of the most vocal defenders…
Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz, who calls himself Donald Trump’s “best buddy,” claims Speaker Nancy Pelosi may have broken the law by tearing up…
Rep. Matt Gaetz, Who Wore Gas Mask to House Floor, in Self-Quarantine After Coronavirus Contact at CPAC
Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-CA) has been tested for the COVID-19 virus after being informed that he came into contact (like Senator Ted Cruz, Rep.…
‘You Should Be Resigning from Congress, Sir!’: Gaetz Destroyed for Gas Mask Stunt on Fox News (WATCH)
Democratic strategist Chris Hahn ripped into Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz on Thursday night for donning a gas mask on the House floor to…
Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz shockingly revealed Thursday that he has a 19-year-old adopted son from Cuba, Nestor Galban. Gaetz’s revelation came one day…
Rep. Matt Gaetz Appears on Fox News With His Newly Revealed Son: ‘Nestor is the Light of My Life’ (WATCH)
Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz appeared Thursday night on Fox News with his newly revealed “son,” 19-year-old Nestor Galban. Both Gaetz and Galban took…
Matt Gaetz Complains About ‘Gay Shaming Smear’ After Revealing 19-Year-Old ‘Son,’ But Twitter Isn’t Having It
Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz took to Twitter on Friday to respond to one of many social-media users who’ve suggested the 19-year-old “son” he…
Goya Boycott, Trump’s Stripper Tweet, Dr. Fauci, Tucker Carlson, Martina Navratilova, Matt Gaetz, Ben Platt, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Prop 8 Tapes, Valentina Sampaio, Lady A, Erykah Badu, Dua Lipa: HOT LINKS
#GOYABOYCOTT: Goya’s CEO said the U.S. is ‘truly blessed’ with President Trump. Latinos are now boycotting. As clips of Robert Unanue’s remarks circulated on social media…
Rep. Matt Gaetz Demands Liz Cheney Step Down as GOP Conference Chair for Opposing Trump, Supporting Fauci
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took a private dispute with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) public on Tuesday, demanding that Cheney step down as GOP conference…
Last month, after he shockingly revealed a 19-year-old “son,” Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz criticized what he called “gay-shaming smears” from social media users…
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House revealed on Friday night. And Trump ally Rep.…
Trumpists Present Flailing ‘Evidence’ of Fraud on FOX News — Reams of Paper, ‘Sources’, Anonymous Poll Workers with Disguised Voices: WATCH
Last night we reported that Richard Hopkins, an Erie, Pennsylvania postal worker, fabricated allegations that his supervisor instructed employees to backdate ballots, accusations picked…
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took to Twitter on Wednesday night to send fire, heart, smiling face with heart eyes, and thumbs up emojis to…
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Claims Violent Rioters That Stormed U.S. Capitol Were Antifa Members Dressed as Trump Supporters: WATCH
After Congress returned to the U.S. Capitol following the violent insurrection by supporters of the president, Rep. Matt Gaetz took to the floor and…
Liz Cheney Spox Mocks Matt Gaetz for Carrying ‘Beauty Bag’: ‘In Wyoming, the Men Don’t Wear Make-Up’
A spokesperson for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) came for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after the Florida congressman announced he planned to rally with Republicans…
Eddie Munster Trends After Matt Gaetz Surfaces in Wyoming to Attack Liz Cheney in Her Home State: WATCH
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) traveled to Wyoming on Thursday for the sole purpose of trolling Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in her own state as…
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation over alleged sexual relationship with teen. Like No Other: TIMELINE of Gaetz Headlines.
