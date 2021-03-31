Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation over alleged sexual relationship with teen. Like No Other: TIMELINE of Gaetz Headlines.

Trump-boosting Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is under investigation over allegations that he maintained a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him, according to a report Tuesday. The three-term Republican, who is one of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent allies on Capitol Hill, is being probed by Justice Department prosecutors for potentially breaking federal sex trafficking laws by allegedly traveling across state lines with the teen to engage in sex, multiple sources told The New York Times. The teen’s identity is not known, and it’s unclear … Read More

Now Gaetz Under Investigation: No Other Member of Congress Comes Close To Inspiring These Kinds of Headlines. A TIMELINE.

Matt Gaetz under investigation