NSYNC’s Lance Bass Opening Big Gay Club; Ariana Grande joins The Voice; Drew Launching Mag; Gordon Liddy Dead: HOT LINKS

is this the Site for Lance Bass Opening a big gay club?

The team at 5 Live in Los Angeles report that Bass, already an investor in other nearby properties, will lead some of the same investors in launching a new club at the ‘Rage’ address. They also uncovered a likely website to accompany where one can drop an email address for updates. We assume Weho Mega Club is not the final name.

Ariana Grande set to join the judging panel on The Voice

Ariana Grande is joining the judging panel on ‘The Voice’. The 27-year-old singer will replace Nick Jonas on the NBC singing competition from the 21st season of the show, where she will join regular judges Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson. She tweeted: “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! @nickjonas we will miss you (sic)” And the ‘Positions’ hitmaker added in a statement: “I’m so honoured and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for s… Read More

Dlisted asks us to imagine if T-t-t”orrance Shipman said to the East Compton Clovers, “Let’s collaborate.” Screw a remake of She’s All That, this is a shot-for-shot documentary remake of Bring It On.“

“Styles will star in their upcoming #GucciBeloved campaign for its Beloved line of handbags… According to ELLE, Styles will be joined by returning faces Dakota Johnson and Sienna Miller, plus first-timers like Diane Keaton, Awkwafina, Serena Williams and James Corden. The portraits were shot by Gucci collaborator Harmony Korine.” —PAPER

To Kenneth, our condolences and trust their memory will be a blessing. We’ll take your ‘Live to Tell’ and raise you a ‘Rain’ which is a reminder for a friend lost 20 years ago. And the live version ends with mimes.

Drew Barrymore is launching her own lifestyle magazine

Drew Barrymore is launching her own lifestyle magazine called Drew. The ‘Blended’ actress has partnered with Bauer Media Group on the upcoming quarterly publication, which will boast content on beauty, travel, and food. The first issue will hit Walmart stores on June 14, priced at $9.99, and will be available at more newsstands across the US a week later. Drew – whose brands Flower Beauty, Flower Home and Beautiful by Drew Barrymore were released in Walmart – said: “I’ve lined my walls with magazine tear sheets since I was like 10 years old.“I have a picture of myself in my bedroom and it’s li… Read More

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate operative turned talk show host, dead at 90

G. Gordon Liddy, the tough-guy Watergate operative who went to prison rather than testify and later turned his Nixon-era infamy into a successful television and talk show career, has died at age 90. Liddy died Tuesday at his daughter’s house in Virginia, his son Thomas P. Liddy told The Washington Post. He did not give a cause of death. While others swept up in the Watergate scandal offered contrition or squirmed in the glare of televised congressional hearings, Liddy seemed to wear the crime like a badge of courage, saying he only regretted that the mission to break into the Democratic Nation… Read More

