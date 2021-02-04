TJ Osborne Speaks with Ellen About Coming Out as Gay: ‘I Instantaneously Felt I Should Have Done This Long Ago’ — WATCH

Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
TJ Osborne of the country duo The Brothers Osborne, who came out as gay on Wednesday, joined Ellen DeGeneres to talk about his decision.
Osborne said it was a “very emotional day” because he had really only come out to a very few family and friends before yesterday.
Said Osborne: “I was asked ‘why do you have to do this?’ and I wish I didn’t have to. I kind of told myself for a long time ‘if everything is equal here and it’s not that big of a deal then why do I have to come out?’ And unfortunately it just isn’t that way. And I got to this point where I knew there was never going to be a perfect time and honestly, now that I’m kind of behind it now – with coming out – it’s so wild to me to think that about the perfect time is always now. I instantaneously felt like I should have done this a long time ago.”
Get Towleroad Headlines Daily.
News daily from one of the most trusted, independent, lgbtq owned and operated media outlets. Covering news, entertainment, science, media, art and more for almost 17 years.