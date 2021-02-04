TJ Osborne Speaks with Ellen About Coming Out as Gay: ‘I Instantaneously Felt I Should Have Done This Long Ago’ — WATCH

TJ Osborne of the country duo The Brothers Osborne, who came out as gay on Wednesday, joined Ellen DeGeneres to talk about his decision.

Osborne said it was a “very emotional day” because he had really only come out to a very few family and friends before yesterday.

Said Osborne: “I was asked ‘why do you have to do this?’ and I wish I didn’t have to. I kind of told myself for a long time ‘if everything is equal here and it’s not that big of a deal then why do I have to come out?’ And unfortunately it just isn’t that way. And I got to this point where I knew there was never going to be a perfect time and honestly, now that I’m kind of behind it now – with coming out – it’s so wild to me to think that about the perfect time is always now. I instantaneously felt like I should have done this a long time ago.”