Neil Patrick Harris’s husband David Burtka is recovering after undergoing more than seven hours of spinal surgery, and the couple is in good spirits, particularly Burtka, who has his finger on the morphine drip.

Wrote Harris on Instagram: “It was fairly intensive, took over seven hours, but he’s in good spirits and doing well. It’s one of the scarier, more hopeless feelings – hoping for the best, trying not to fear the worst, waiting a call with news. Thankfully, all went according to plan. Whew..! Two thumbs up. I love you, @dbelicious. Your strength inspires me. And thanks to NY-Presbyterian Hospital for, well, everything.”

Get well soon!