A video of workers and customers at a Naples, Florida Oakes Farms supermarket has gone viral on Twitter amid the COVID pandemic. One or two out of dozens are wearing masks. The clip was shot by NBC News correspondent Sam Brock, who tweeted: “As #Flordia (sic) fights community spread of COVID on a massive scale, this is a 15-second snapshot of a supermarket in Naples. Many employees and customers- even older ones- with no masks on inside. Store sign outside cites ‘medical exemptions,’ we can’t ask questions.”

One user replied to Brock: “This is Oakes Farms, the owner is notoriously anti mask and he also rented buses to take many people to the Capitol on 1/6. Some of his employees have died of Covid at his farm. I would suggest pursuing this story. The owner’s name is Alfie Oakes.”