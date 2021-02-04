Lying GOP Leader Defends Lawmaker Who Endorsed Executing Pelosi, Claims He Doesn’t Even Know What QAnon Is: WATCH

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday defended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a congressional supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory who called the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings “false flag” attacks and claimed 9/11 was an inside job. Greene also said the California wildfires were started by Jewish lasers shot from space and also supported executing Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in social media posts.

McCarthy also, despite denouncing the QAnon conspiracy theory in recent weeks and its major role in the Capitol insurrection, denied knowing what it is in a truly unconvincing lie.

Said McCarthy: “I think it would be helpful if you could hear exactly what she told all of us — denouncing Q-on, I don’t know if I say it right, I don’t even know what it is, any from the shootings, she said she knew nothing about lasers or all the different things that have been brought up about her.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defends Marjorie Taylor Greene:



“All of those things” are on video, in her own words. NBC News anchor Brian Williams expressed his incredulity: “He has said QAnon before. He knows full well what QAnon is.”As did CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

McCarthy’s remarks came following a meeting Wednesday night of House Republicans over the future of Greene and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who voted to impeach Donald Trump.

Cheney survived a secret ballot vote to remove her from leadership positions, CNN reports: “Cheney prevailed by a wide margin. The vote was 145 to keep her in her position as House Republican Conference chair, and 61 to remove her, plus one member who voted present, according to several people in the room.”

Greene received a standing ovation.

The Guardian reports: “While neither will face party action, the pair received very different receptions, according to several accounts of the meeting. Cheney was reportedly admonished for her impeachment vote, with Greene, who has expressed support for QAnon and the assassination of prominent Democrats, received a standing ovation after a brief speech apologising for her past remarks – although she is yet to apologise in public. But it isn’t over just yet. Today, a floor vote will force Republicans to decide whether to publish or defend Greene, who is popular among some of the party’s base, but has been roundly criticised by political opponents and even senior Republicans.”

The House will vote today on whether to remove Greene from her committee assignments.