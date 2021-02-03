Marjorie Taylor Greene Vote, Luke Evans, Noah Centineo, ‘Wicked’ Movie, Steve Bannon, Banana Bread, Vacation D: HOT LINKS

WITH QANON OR AGAINST IT. House to take vote on stripping Marjorie Taylor Greene from committee assignments: “The vote will make Republicans go on the record for the first time on whether Ms. Greene should be rebuked for her past comments. “

A BETRAYAL OF HISTORIC PROPORTIONS. The House impeachment brief against Trump.

MUTANTS. Dr. Anthony Fauci explains how the COVID variations can still be contained: “One, continue to double down on the public health measures to prevent spread from person to person and get as many people as you possibly can. The more people you have that are protected the less opportunity you give to the virus to mutate. It can’t mutate if it doesn’t replicate. So the more you suppress it, the less it does.”

“The mutants are here in the United States. They are not dominant yet. We can prevent them from becoming dominant.”



Watch @SavannahGuthrie’s full interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout and concerns about new strains. pic.twitter.com/7do3SlwtMu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 3, 2021

PRE-GAME. President Joe Biden will sit down for an interview with CBS News ahead of the Super Bowl. “Biden will sit down at the White House with ‘CBS Evening News’ anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, preserving a recent tradition that has the occupant of the Oval Office take a few minutes to speak with the news division of the network airing the Big Game. But it will not be broadcast live, as it was under President Barack Obama, who helped make the Super Bowl meeting a mainstay element of the extravaganza.”

NEW INK. Actor Luke Evans shows off a leg tattoo and a small red bathing suit.

GAMESTOP. Noah Centineo is set to star in a new movie about the recent Reddit-driven stock market squeezes.

WICKED. Is the movie finally on the way?

LIN WOOD. Georgia Secretary of State opens investigation into pro-Trump attorney over illegal voting allegations: “In an emailed statement to NBC News, the secretary of state’s office said the ongoing investigation is focused on whether Wood was /a legal resident when he voted in November in light of an email he sent to [WSB-TV reporter] Justin Gray saying he has been domiciled in South Carolina for several months'”

NYC. Manhattan attorney considering prosecution of Steve Bannon following Trump pardon: “Bannon and three others were charged by federal prosecutors in Manhattan with falsely claiming that they would not take compensation as part of their ‘We Build the Wall’ fundraising campaign to underwrite part of the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.”

NO GUNS ALLOWED. House approves fines for members who refuse security check before entering floor: “With the passing of this rule Tuesday evening, members who fail to comply with security screenings will be fined $5,000 for the first offense and $10,000 for a second offense. These fines would be deducted directly from members’ salaries by the chief administrative officer.”

BANANA BREAD ALERT. Bomb squad brought in after suspicious loaves of banana bread spotted: “Around 4 p.m. Sunday, police officers in Mount Vernon responded to a call about two suspicious packages at Phillips Park. They were wrapped in tin foil, located on the table underneath the pavilion. The caller spotted them while walking on the Kokosing Gap Trail. For the next three hours, as snow blanketed the city and rumors swirled online, an investigation ensued. The Columbus Division of Police bomb squad was called in, including a K-9 unit, and detectives conducted an x-ray analysis.”

QUESTION OF THE DAY. Boyfriend D or Vacation D.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Tribes of Europa.

GRAMMY COMPETITION OF THE DAY. Rachel Maddow vs. Meryl Streep.

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Dakisp.