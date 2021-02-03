Yesterday we reported that Jenny Cudd, a former mayoral candidate from Midland, Texas, charged in the U.S. Capitol insurrection and seen in photos and video parading around the damaged rotunda taking selfies, had asked a judge to let her take a pre-planned Mexican vacation before her trial.

The judge has given her permission.

USA Today reports: “The filing, obtained by USA TODAY, noted that Cudd has no prior criminal history and has remained in contact with her attorney and pretrial service officer, who had no objection to her proposed travel plan. Prosecutors took ‘no position’ on the request. A U.S. magistrate approved the request, ordering that her pretrial travel restrictions to be amended to allow the four-day trip.”

The Daily Beast reported: “An FBI affidavit alleged that Cudd was one of a number of rioters who broke into the Capitol and paraded around the rotunda. The government claims Cudd published a Facebook video after the riot in which she said, ‘We did break down the Nancy Pelosi’s office door’ [sic] and claimed to have no regrets about her actions. ‘F**k yes, I am proud of my actions. I f**king charged the Capitol today with patriots today,’ Cudd allegedly said.”