SNL Destroys MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell: WATCH

MyPillow CEO and Trump ally Mike Lindell (Beck Bennett) took a grilling from anchor Colin Jost on SNL’s Weekend Update, beginning with his involvement in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

“Well hold on there, Bucko!” Bennett’s Lindell protested. “I didn’t inspire no insurrection, nobody! I’m just a normal American ex-crack addict turned pillow CEO and advisor to [a] former president.”

Asked about his previous meeting with Trump in which he carried notes that mentioned implementing martial law, Bennett’s Lindell replied, “Oh no no no, Colin. That was just a standard pillow meeting. Nothing to do with martial law at all. I just suggested the military overthrow the government, and look, if that’s not democracy, I don’t know what is!”

“Yeah, I think you might just not know what it is,” Jost replied.

“I’m not a politics guy, I’m a pillow guy,” Bennett’s Lindell retorted. “Before MyPillow, I tried sleeping on everything… dirt, cement, old man’s lap, but I’ll tell you what set MyPillow apart—it has fantastic political ideas.”

Bennett’s Lindell then explained that he listens to his MyPillow: “Oh, shh, shh, he’s awake. ‘What’s that, MyPillow? Really?’ Wow! MyPillow said Dominion overran the voting machine algorithms… so that China could swing it for Biden, with Hugo Chavez, Kim Jong Un and Chrissy Teigen!”

“Dude you’re all over the place,” laughed Jost.

“No, you’re on crack again!” screamed Bennett’s Lindell.

Asked if it bothers him that Dominion is threatening to sue, and Kohls and Bed Bath and Beyond are pulling MyPillow from stores, Bennett’s Lindell replied, “Not at all, Colin. Because you can always buy my book, What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO.”

After reading a nutty passage about finding MyPillow, Bennett’s Lindell screeched, “My brain’s on fire. Jane Krakowski is obsessed with me!