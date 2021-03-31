Finally after pressure, Coke, Delta Condemn Voting Restrictions as ‘Unacceptable’ and Based on ‘Big Lie’. Too Little, Too Late?

ATLANTA — The leaders of two of Georgia’s biggest corporations said Wednesday they staunchly opposed the state’s sweeping elections restrictions, reversing weeks of milder statements about the far-ranging new law pushed through the Legislature by Republican lawmakers. Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees that the law was “unacceptable” and “based on a lie” of widespread fraud in last November’s election. Hours later, Coca-Cola’s CEO also pronounced the measure “unacceptable.” The sharply worded statements came as Georgia companies face growing threats of boyco… Read More from The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Too little? Too Late? Sounds like they want to be able to say they opposed but fine with it. On the last day of the legislative session, after a bizarre statement last week in support of the legislation severely limiting voting rights, Delta likely needs to do better for this to not be considered too little, too late. Already the pissed off legislators have started to release that these corporations were saying something different privately last week. All that puts Delta — and Coke, another Atlanta employer — in the middle of an existential battle, looking to please both sides when there is no “neutral” and facts support only one.

It’s a huge leap forward to have the CEO specifically and strongly call out the Big Lie, but watching and waiting until now, it’s clear they would prefer it to disappear but with an ability to point to this “strong” language. There are many, many more big companies in Georgia including Home Depot, Porsche, UPS, Cox Media, Hansen Beverages, and many more. Most based in Atlanta with tens of thousands of employees each.

–MG