Richard Grenell, the openly gay former ambassador to Germany who was appointed as Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence but never confirmed by the Senate, has a chip on his shoulder about his status as the first openly gay member of a president’s cabinet, and offered Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg a backhanded congratulations on “becoming the second openly gay member of a President’s Cabinet.”

Buttigieg was confirmed by the full Senate on Tuesday in an 86-13 vote.

But Grenell was only an “acting” DNI and was never confirmed, so unfortunately for Ric, Secretary Pete holds the title of first Senate-confirmed official cabinet secretary.

Congratulations to @PeteButtigieg on becoming the second openly gay member of a President’s Cabinet.



Welcome to the club! pic.twitter.com/BbKK6iTBW1 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 2, 2021

Megyn Kelly tried to anoint Grenell falsely as well.

The NYT doesn't determine who is in the cabinet. The law does. Grenell was an acting DNI, he was neither nominated nor confirmed to the post. You may quibble with NBC's phrasing, but it's hardly a basis to claim "fake news." — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 2, 2021