Randy Rainbow Sics Streisand on QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene: WATCH

Randy Rainbow has launched an all-out Streisand attack on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a congressional supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory who called the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings “false flag” attacks and claimed 9/11 was an inside job. Greene also said the California wildfires were started by Jewish lasers shot from space and also supported executing Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in social media posts.

And that’s just the beginning of her nutty ideas that, as Rainbow notes, make Michele Bachmann “look like Maya Angelou.”

But are MTG’s conspiracy theories any match for Barbra? Don’t think so.