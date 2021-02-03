VP Kamala Harris Swears in Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary: WATCH

Vice President Kamala Harris swore in Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay Senate-confirmed cabinet member in U.S. history, as Joe Biden’s Secretary of Transportation on Wednesday morning. Buttigieg’s husband Chasten was soon hand and got a congratulatory elbow-bump from the vice president.

Pete Buttigieg gets sworn in by VP Kamala Harris as Transportation Secretary.



He is officially the first out LGBTQ Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate. pic.twitter.com/1twiC2h6Zm — The Recount (@therecount) February 3, 2021

I’m honored to serve as Secretary of Transportation and help build the kind of infrastructure that creates jobs, empowers all, and keeps travelers & workers safe.



It’s time to get to work. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 3, 2021